Jawaharlal Nehru University Student Union Calls For Complete 'Lock-Down' On Friday

1 Share EMAIL PRINT The Jawaharlal Nehru University is on strike tomorrow. New Delhi: The Jawaharlal Nehru University Students Union (JNUSU) on Thursday called for a complete "lock-down" of the campus on Friday in wake of a varsity notice stipulating withdrawal of hostel service and cancellation of fellowship/scholarship in case of non-compliance with the minimum attendance criterion.



"University will not function tomorrow (Friday). No classes or exams will happen. No centre or office will function. There will be a complete lock down. Students assemble at 7.30 a.m. in front of the respective school or building to ensure that no person enters the building. This is a do or die situation for the university. Students united cannot be defeated," read the message circulated among the students by the union.



"There is complete university strike tomorrow. Please inform others. Also ask people to join mess campaigns and room campaigns regarding this. At a time when the Vice Chancellor has stooped down to such shamelessness, let us stand united and defeat the high-handedness of the administration," it added.



In a note issued by the varsity on Thursday evening, students were told that requests for fellowships/scholarships will be processed only if the concerned students have achieved the minimum attendance (75 per cent).



It said that all fellowship/scholarship (means-cum-merit, non-NET etc.) holders are required to meet the minimum attendance criterion, and if they fail to do so, they "will not be provided with any university facilities such as hostel, medical etc" and will not be able to register for next semester.



The decision was passed by a committee which was formed to frame the guidelines for attendance order in a meeting on February 5.



