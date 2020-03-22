'Please Stay At Home': Delhi Police Hand Out Roses Amid 'Janata Curfew'

Delhi Police, Janata Curfew: Cops on duty were seen giving roses to people defying curfew call.

Lakhs observing Prime Minister Narendra Modi's "Janata Curfew" call - test run for social distancing amid coronavirus scare, Delhi woke up to quiet streets this morning. Cops on duty across the national capital were seen giving red roses to people stepping outside their homes, defying the 14-hour self-curfew call.

In a tweet, Delhi Police urged people to "stay at home". "We are on the roads for your safety. Please stay at Home!! Policemen giving flowers to motorists requesting them to stay at home. Please support us!! (sic)," the post read.

On Saturday, amid rumours doing rounds on social media, Delhi Police dismissed concerns that Rs 11,000 fine would be imposed on those who violate the curfew. "We have spotted this fake notice being circulated purportedly issued by Delhi Police. We have not issued any such advisory on imposition of a fine on March 22. Please tell your family and friends that this is false and fake," read a tweet by Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) South Delhi along with a picture of the fake notice.

To support the lockdown call, metro services in the national capital have also been halted today. This is probably the first time in 18 years that the train services have been discontinued for an entire day. "We're taking some rest and social distancing ourselves today," read a tweet by Delhi Metro Rail Corporation this morning.

Earlier this week, to curb the spread of COVID-19, Arvind Kejriwal government announced shutdown of restaurants, malls, schools till the end of this month.

Thirty-three cases have been reported in Delhi, including one death, as coronavirus case continue to rise across the country. As of 10 pm, Health Ministry website said 324 cases have been recorded across India.

More than 13,000 people have died, nearly 3 lakh have been infected across the globe as COVID-19 continues to wreak havoc.



