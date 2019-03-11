On Camera, Delhi Woman Dragged Behind Bike After Robbers Snatch Her Purse

Ironically, the incident happened on International Women's Day.

Highlights The incident happened in front of a police booth in broad daylight The robbers had snatched the woman's purse and were fleeing with it The incident happened on March 8 which was the International Women's Day

A woman narrowly escaped death after she was dragged behind a motorcycle while trying to catch the assailants who robbed her in Delhi's Janakpuri on Friday. Shocking CCTV footage shows the woman holding on to the bike as the robbers continued to move ahead.

The incident happened right in front of a police booth in broad daylight. The video footage shows bystanders looking at the woman's ordeal.

In the police complaint, a case of purse snatching has been registered with no mention of injuries the incident inflicted upon the woman.

The identity of the snatchers could not be ascertained immediately as they were both wearing helmets.

Ironically, the incident happened on International Women's Day. The woman is out of danger.