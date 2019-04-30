Jaipur Realtor Arrested For Murder Of Former IAF Officer's Wife In Delhi

Dinesh Dixit, 55, used to meet the woman often, the police said. (Representational)

The Delhi Police have arrested a Jaipur-based property dealer for the murder of a retired Indian Air Force officer's wife. The woman was found dead at her home in Delhi last week.

Dinesh Dixit from Jaipur met Meenu Jain, 52, through a mobile app a few years ago, Deputy Commissioner of Police Anto Alphonse. The two often met at her home.

"The accused came to meet the woman last week. They had lunch and drinks together. The woman became unconscious and man smothered her allegedly with pillow. He stole jewellery worth Rs 50 lakh," the police said.

The woman's husband found her in an unconscious state Friday morning and rushed her to a hospital where she was declared brought dead.

Police arrested the accused by tracking the woman's call details and scanning CCTV footage. He confessed to the crime on being questioned.

Get the latest election news, live updates and election schedule for Lok Sabha Elections 2019 on ndtv.com/elections. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram for updates from each of the 543 parliamentary seats for the 2019 Indian general elections. Election results will be out on May 23.