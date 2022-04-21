Jahangirpuri Demolition Live Updates: Demolition On Delhi BJP Chief's Wish, Petitioners Say In Supreme Court

Jahangirpuri live updates: Demolition was stopped by Supreme Court yesterday

A Supreme Court bench of Justices LN Rao and BR Gavai has started hearing petitions on demolitions in Delhi's Jahangirpuri neighbourhood, where violence broke out between two communities during Hanuman Jayanti on Saturday last. Several concrete and temporary structures close to a mosque were brought down on Wednesday morning as part of an anti-encroachment drive by the BJP-ruled North Delhi Municipal Corporation. The Supreme Court had to intervene twice to stop the drive after it took cognisance of a petition filed by Jamiat Ulema-e-Hind against the demolition.

Here are the live updates of Jahangirpuri demolition Supreme Court hearing:

Apr 21, 2022 11:25 (IST) Homes of only one community demolished, say petitioners

Kapil Sibal, appearing for Jamiat Ulema-e-Hind, said: Demolitions are happening across India. Muslims were targeted, especially during Ram Navami days these things were happening. Then houses of only one community were demolished.

Supreme Court: No property belonging to Hindus demolished yesterday?

Kapil Sibal: Remarks have been made by a Minister that if Muslims carry out such attacks then they should not expect justice. The homes of people who were not even in the area on the day of the incident were demolished.

Apr 21, 2022 11:19 (IST) MCD took BJP chief's wish as command, say petitioners

Petitioners' lawyer Dushyant Dave: A reasonable opportunity is to be given (before demolition). You have destroyed homes now. Who is responsible? You will not touch Sainik Farms and south Delhi, where every other home would be unauthorised, but you will come to demolish homes of poor people? The letter by the Delhi BJP chief is a sad commentary on the state of our nation.

Supreme Court: That was his wish?

Mr Dave: That wish was implemented by MCD (Municipal Corporation). They took his wish (for demolition) as their command.

Apr 21, 2022 11:14 (IST) What law says on demolition...

Supreme Court: Which provision says that notice is supposed to be issued in advance?

Petitioners' lawyer Dushyant Dave: It's there in the Municipal Corporation Act. And even otherwise right of shelter would provide for such things.

Apr 21, 2022 11:13 (IST) "Target only one community?": Petitioners' lawyer

Petitioners' lawyer Dushyant Dave: (Reading out from the Special Delhi Act about laws on encroachments and related issues) there are 1,731 unauthorised colonies with 50 lakh people. But you target one community.

Apr 21, 2022 11:12 (IST) "No rule of law will be left": Petitioners

Petitioners' lawyer Dushyant Dave: Bulldozing began after overnight orders. Then the Supreme Court orders status quo. The issue affects the social fabric of this country. If this is not stopped there will be no rule of law and no democracy left. The Delhi BJP chief writes a letter and demolition begins. The municipal corporation law says a notice required.