In Pics: Aura Of Celebration, Festivity In Delhi Markets Ahead Of Diwali

Delhi comes alive with an aura of celebration and festivity as the auspicious festival of Diwali approaches. While customers all over the world are taking to online shopping, fun in markets continue as people try to get the best deals for in the colorfully decorated markets of Delhi.

From decorative lights to strings of plastic flowers in all colors and lengths, Delhi markets are full of shoppers looking at anything and everything. The best part is apart from shopping people are enjoying delicious street food. Be it gift shops or marketplaces or sweet shops, you can find crowd everywhere.

Delhi's Lajpat Nagar Market is decorated with lights for a festive look on Diwali.

Streets are lined with stalls selling diyas, candles and clay idols of Lord Ganesh and Goddess Laxmi in the Lajpat Nagar Market.

Hawkers selling home decoration bunting and flowers in a market

Sarojini Nagar market decorated with colorful lights and shimmering to attract customers.

A shop set up inside a car selling decorative in the parking lot of Lajpat Nagar market

Shoppers look through colorful lights and flowers in the Sadar Bazar market.