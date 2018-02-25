Illegal Arms And Ammunition Supplier Arrested In Delhi Acting on specific information, a special cell team intercepted accused Shripal Singh (29), who was in Delhi to meet his associates, near the Barapulla flyover here, DCP (Special Cell) P S Kushwah said, adding that 20 live cartridges of .32 bore were found on him.

An alleged supplier of illegal arms and ammunition, carrying a reward of Rs one lakh on his arrest, was apprehended today from the Sarai Kale Khan area here, police said.



In November 2016, the special cell arrested Mahipal and Sandeep Yadav, and seized a big cache of cartridges from them.



During interrogation, the duo named Prempal and Shripal as the "main suppliers" of ammunition to criminals operating in Delhi NCR, Kushwah said.



In January, Prempal was arrested along with an associate, identified as Netrapal.



However, Shripal was still at large and subsequently a reward on any information leading to his arrest was announced by the commissioner of Delhi Police, the officer said.



It was revealed that Shripal had managed to dodge the police so far by continuously changing hideouts, the DCP added.



