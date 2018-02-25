Illegal Arms And Ammunition Supplier Arrested In Delhi

Acting on specific information, a special cell team intercepted accused Shripal Singh (29), who was in Delhi to meet his associates, near the Barapulla flyover here, DCP (Special Cell) P S Kushwah said, adding that 20 live cartridges of .32 bore were found on him.
In November 2016, the special cell arrested Mahipal and Sandeep Yadav, and seized a big cache of cartridges from them.
During interrogation, the duo named Prempal and Shripal as the "main suppliers" of ammunition to criminals operating in Delhi NCR, Kushwah said.
In January, Prempal was arrested along with an associate, identified as Netrapal.
It was revealed that Shripal had managed to dodge the police so far by continuously changing hideouts, the DCP added.