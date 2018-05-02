Gym Owner Allegedly Rapes 14-Year-Old In South Delhi The girl told police that he allegedly raped her four days ago and threatened her of dire consequences if she revealed the incident to anyone.

Police have arrested the 27-year-old gym owner (Representational) New Delhi: A 14-year-old girl was allegedly raped by the owner of a gym in south Delhi's Safdarjang Enclave area, police said on Tuesday.



The 27-year-old accused was arrested on Monday.



According to police, he met the girl when she visited her uncle in Faridabad. He befriended her and exchanged phone numbers.



The girl told police that he allegedly raped her four days ago and threatened her of dire consequences if she revealed the incident to anyone.



The girl's parents had lodged a missing complaint at the Safdarjang Enclave police station.



Later, the police learned that the girl, with the help of her uncle, has filed an FIR in Faridabad, alleging she was raped.



