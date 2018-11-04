Gangster Opens Fire At Police Team In Delhi, Arrested

Police arrested the gangster after he opened fire. His accomplice escaped. (Representational)

A gangster was arrested after being injured in a brief exchange of fire with police on Sunday in east Delhi's Gazipur, an official said.

Police laid a trap near a paper market, where the accused was seen arriving on a bike with another man. When the two were asked to surrender, they opened fire at the police team, which fired back in retaliation. A bullet hit the gangster's leg.

The gangster was arrested but his associate escaped. He was taken to a hospital for treatment.

Police took away a pistol and six cartridges. The bike on which the gangster was riding was found to be stolen, Deputy Commissioner of Police (special cell) P Kushwah said.

The gangster is involved in more than 12 cases including that of dacoity, robbery, murder and extortion, police said.

For more Delhi news. click here.