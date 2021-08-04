Gangster, Wanted By UP Police In 8 Murder Cases, Found Dead In Tihar Jail

Ankit Gujjar was found dead at Delhi's Tihar Jail.

A gangster was found dead in his cell in Delhi's Tihar Jail. Prison authorities found Ankit Gujjar dead at jail number 3 this morning. He was in Uttar Pradesh's list of most-wanted and had a Rs. 1.25 lakh bounty set by UP Police.

Gujjar was an accused in eight murder cases. He was arrested by Delhi Police.

At the high-security Tihar Jail, he had formed what was known as the "Chaudhary -Gujjar gang" along with another gangster, Rohit Chaudhary, the police said. Gujjar wanted to establish his network in south Delhi.

He had allegedly murdered a man who was contesting in the local election in his village in Uttar Pradesh's Chandinagar in Baghpat district. Police said he also put posters in the village, with a warning that whoever contested the election will be killed the other man.

Last Friday, Delhi Police's Special Cell arrested gangster Kala Jathedi, who was carrying a reward of Rs. 7 lakh. He was arrested from Uttar Pradesh's Saharanpur. He was was wanted in several cases registered in Delhi, Punjab, Haryana, and Rajasthan.