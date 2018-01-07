4 Powerlifters Killed In Accident In Delhi, World Champion Seriously Hurt Powerlifting world champion Saksham Yadav and another player identified as Bali have been admitted to hospital; the car was going at a very high speed before it met with the accident, police said

The six athletes were going from Delhi to Panipat in a Swift Dezire compact sedan, carrying their powerlifting kits, when they met with the accident at 4 am near Alipur village, close to the Singhu border between Delhi and Haryana.



The six athletes were going from Delhi to Panipat in a Swift Dezire compact sedan, carrying their powerlifting kits, when they met with the accident at 4 am near Alipur village, close to the Singhu border between Delhi and Haryana.



The force of the impact was so high that the car rolled over several times and its roof got completely blown off, before the car hit the pole, police said.



A senior police officer said the speed of the car was very high, adding there were some bottles around and the possibility of drink driving cannot be ruled out.

Powerlifter Saksham Yadav won gold for India in a world championship held in Moscow last year



Police said the players who died in the accident have been identified by their first names as Harish, Tinku and Suraj, while the fourth person's identity is not known yet.



Mr Yadav, a resident of Nagloi in north Delhi, won gold for India in powerlifting world championship held in Moscow last year. All the other athletes including Bali were residents of Timarpur in north Delhi.





