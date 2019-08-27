Fire Breaks Out At Delhi's Vikas Bhawan, Six Fire Tenders At Spot

Vikas Bhawan houses the Delhi Women Commission office among others.

A fire broke out inside New Delhi's Vikas Bhawan on Tuesday afternoon, with six fire tenders rushed to the spot to bring the blaze under control.

There are no reports of injuries or casualties. The cause of the fire is still unknown.

The building is located opposite the Income Tax Office. Vikas Bhawan houses the Delhi Women Commission office among others.

More details awaited.







Get Breaking news, live coverage, and Latest News from India and around the world on NDTV.com. Catch all the Live TV action on NDTV 24x7 and NDTV India. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram for latest news and live news updates.