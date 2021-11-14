How Delhi Police Laid Trap To Catch Snatcher, Woman Cop Overpowered Him

The accused Arman is involved in more than 60 cases.

A woman cop played a key role in the arrest of a snatcher in Delhi who has been accused of theft in more than 60 cases filed in Delhi and neighbouring Gurgaon, police said.

An increase in the number of snatching cases in southwest Delhi's Dwarka and neighbouring areas in the last few days had emerged as a big concern. A biker, who was targeting women, had come under the police radar.

In a bid to catch the accused, later identified as Arman, the Delhi Police launched an operation - "Hum Bhi hain (We are there too)", and a woman cop - Saroj Singh - was given the charge of catching him.

Acting on an input that the accused will be in Dwarka's Sector 13 on Saturday, sub-inspector Saroj Singh was told to take a stroll in the neighbourhood, wearing a heavy gold chain.

Delhi Police's Saroj Singh was at the centre of the operation to catch the snatcher.

"Rest of the team had taken cover. As soon as the accused approached Saroj Singh while trying to snatch the gold chain, the cops came out to block his attempt to escape. The accused started firing. At that time, the woman cop took out her pistol, shot him in the foot and took the situation under control," police officer Shankar Chaudhury said.

22-year-old Arman lives in northwest Delhi's Jahangirpuri and 25 theft cases are filed against him in neighbouring Gurgaon, officials said. In Dwarka district, 36 cases have been solved with his arrest, they added.