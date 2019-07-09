Drunk Delhi Cop Allegedly Misbehaves With Woman After Hitting Her Car

The Delhi Commission for Women asked for a copy of the medical report of the cop. (Representational)

The Delhi Commission for Women (DCW) has issued a notice to the city police seeking details about an incident in which a policeman allegedly misbehaved and threatened a woman after hitting her car with his vehicle.

The commission said it has taken suo motu cognisance of a video of the incident, which is being circulated on social media.

Based on a complaint from the woman, a case was registered and the policeman was arrested. He was later, released on bail, the Delhi Police said, adding that as per the medical report, he was in an inebriated state during the incident.

The incident took place in Delhi's Dwarka area on Monday night.

The panel, which is yet to receive the medical report from the police, said it has been alleged that the policeman was in an inebriated state at the time of the incident and after hitting the woman's car, he tried to threaten and intimidate her.

In the video, it is seen that the policeman was in uniform and had liquor bottles in his car, the DCW said.

"Many people can be seen in the video alleging that when police was called to the spot, no action was taken against the drunk policeman. Instead, other police officers only supported him," the panel said.

Noting that it is a "very serious matter", the DCW sought details of the call made on 100, action taken and a copy of the FIR registered in the matter.

It has also asked for a copy of the medical report of the policeman and the inquiry report in the matter.

The DCW has sought to know whether any administrative action has been taken against the policeman.

"When allegations were received regarding the policeman being drunk in uniform and driving, was he made to undergo a test to ascertain whether he was actually drunk? If yes, please provide results of the test. If no, please provide reasons for not conducting the test," the panel said in the notice.

The DCW has sought the reply from the Delhi Police by July 16.

