'Tied Up 2 Women, Ransacked House': Domestic Robs Employers In Delhi

A 30-year-old domestic help, a native of Nepal, was arrested for allegedly robbing her employers in southeast Delhi's Sarita Vihar area, police said on Friday.

The maid, Bhuvneshwari Kumari Shahi, along with her two associates, had committed the robbery after serving a 80-year-old woman and her 40-year-old daughter sedative-laced food, police said.

On September 3, a 44-year-old woman filed a compliant that the maid, Shahi, who was employed through a placement agency two days back, was visited by her "brother" on September 1 and she had received some "medicines" from him.

On September 2, the woman and her mother were served lunch by the maid. When they woke up, a few hours later they found Shahi along with a two person, with one of them who was introduced as her brother, a police official said.

"The accused tied up the two women, ransacked the house and decamped with jewellery and cash," Deputy Commissioner of Police (Crime) Ram Gopal Naik said.

Acting on a tip-off, police arrested Shahi from ISBT Sarai Kale Khan area and Rs 88,000 cash, jewellery, watches and other robbed items were recovered from her.

During interrogation, Shahi revealed that her associates were also from Nepal. On September 1, her associate came to meet her and gave her a bottle of sedatives that was to be laced with food served to her employers, police said, a hunt is on to nab her accomplices.

