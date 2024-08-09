Delhi's Bodybuilder Cop Waves Pistol While Dancing At Party, Video Viral

Mr Sharma is no stranger to the limelight.

Deepak Sharma, an assistant superintendent at Delhi's Tihar Jail, has found himself at the centre of a controversy after a video of him waving a pistol at a private birthday party went viral. The incident reportedly took place in the Ghonda area of the national capital.

The video, which surfaced on social media platforms, shows Mr Sharma dancing to the popular song "Khal Nayak Hoon Main" from the Sanjay Dutt-starrer Bollywood film Khal Nayak. Mr Sharma brandished a firearm while dancing, an act that many have condemned as highly irresponsible.

Eyewitnesses at the event claim that several rounds of aerial firing occurred during the party, although these allegations have yet to be confirmed by the police.

Mr Sharma is no stranger to the limelight. He gained widespread attention for his role in raiding the barrack of Sukesh Chandrashekhar, the alleged mastermind behind the infamous Rs 200 crore fraud case. In addition to his professional duties, Mr Sharma is also known for his fitness enthusiasm, amassing over 4.4 lakh followers on Instagram.

Last year, he was in the news after allegedly being defrauded of Rs 50 lakh by a woman.