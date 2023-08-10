Delhi Woman Suspected Sister Had Affair With Her Husband, Shot Her In Face

The sisters live in the Buland Masjid area in Shastri Park, in Northeast Delhi.

A 30-year-old woman has been arrested in Delhi for shooting her sister in the face, the police said. Sonu has been booked for attempt to murder and faces other charges under the Arms Act. The police case has been filed at Shastri Park police station. According to the police, the elder sister also hit her younger sibling, identified as Sumaila, on head with the butt of the gun. Sonu suspected that Sumaila had an affair with her husband, police officials added.

Sumaila, 20, approached the police complaining that her elder sister tried to shoot her dead with a country made pistol around 6:30 pm on Wednesday, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Northeast), Joy Tirkey, said.

After the pellets hit Sumaila's face, Sonu hit her several times on her head with the gun butt, he added.

The 30-year-old woman was arrested after the complaint and the police are investigating.