Delhi Wedding Staff Beaten To Death By Music Band Members Over Food Plates

A catering staff was allegedly beaten to death by members of a music band following an argument over the availability of food plates at a wedding in Delhi last night, the police said.

The incident was reported from Delhi's Prashant Vihar.

Members of the music band, including the DJ, asked Sandeep Singh for plates to have dinner. He told them the dishes are being cleaned and that they will be available in a while.

Furious over the delay, the band members thrashed Sandeep with a plastic crate. He was rushed to a hospital in the area where doctors declared him brought dead on arrival.

Four people were involved in the fight, an official told NDTV, adding two have been arrested and a search is on to arrest the other two band members who are missing.

"Several teams have been formed to catch the missing accused. A case has been registered and raids are being conducted at their possible hideouts," the police said.