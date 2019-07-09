Delhi To See Humid Day With Cloudy Sky, Moderate Rain: Weather Department

Delhi weather: The relative humidity level in the morning was recorded at 57 per cent.

People in Delhi woke up to a hot and humid morning on Tuesday. The minimum temperature in the morning was 28.8 degrees Celsius, a notch above the season's average.

The weatherman has forecast cloudy sky with possibility of moderate rain on Tuesday.

The maximum temperature is likely to settle around 35 degrees Celsius later in the day.

On Monday, the maximum and minimum temperatures were recorded at 36.7 degrees Celsius and 28.6 degrees Celsius respectively.

Rainfall in some parts will bring respite to the people who have been reeling under severe heat wave conditions in the past few days. The temperature in the national capital and surrounding regions have been constantly above 40 degrees Celsius.

