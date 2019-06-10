Delhi At 48 Degrees, Hottest Ever In June, Says Weather Agency Skymet

Delhi recorded an unprecedented maximum temperature at 48 degree Celsius today. (FILE PHOTO)

Mercury touched 48 degrees Celsius in Delhi's Palam area today - creating a record high for the national capital in June -- as north India struggles under an unrelenting heat wave. The temperature, however, was lower at Safdarjung, roughly 14 km away. The temperature recorded there was 45.6 degrees Celsius.

Some relief, though, could be expected tomorrow, with the Indian Meteorological Office predicting thunderstorm with "dust storm and gusty winds" at isolated places.

"It was 48 degrees at Palam today, an all-time high. The earlier high was 47.8 degrees Celsius recorded on June 9, 2014," Mahesh Palawat of Skymet told NDTV.

The all-time record for Delhi is that of 48.4 degrees Celsius, recorded on May 26, 1998.

Temperature of 48 and above has been mostly recorded in Rajasthan this summer -- Churu has been the hottest place for days.

Exactly a week ago, 11 of the 15 hottest places in the world were in India, the rest were in neighbouring Pakistan, weather monitoring website El Dorado reported.

In May 2016, Phalodi in Rajasthan recorded India's highest-ever temperature of 51 Celsius (123.8 Fahrenheit).