BSP Chief Mayawati Compares Delhi Violence To 1984 Anti-Sikh Riots

Mayawati also said that centre should let police and system work freely (File)

Bahujan Samaj Party chief Mayawati has compared the recent incidents of violence in Delhi with 1984 anti-Sikh riots and sought a Supreme Court-monitored investigation into it.

"The recent violence in some parts of Delhi is similar to 1984 anti-Sikh riots. These incidents shook the entire nation. It has caused immense damage to property and loss of lives. It is sad and condemnable," Mayawati said today.

"In guise of Delhi violence, political parties are playing dirty politics. centre should let police and system work freely, without any kind of interference," she said.

She further said that Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal should "play a major role in normalising the situation instead of doing politics"

Violent clashes erupted between pro and anti-Citizenship Amendment Act groups in parts of North-East Delhi on Monday, leading to widespread vandalism and arson for over three days.

The death toll in the violence rose to 35 today, according to the hospital authorities.