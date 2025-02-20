Delhi Tulip Festival 2025: Dates, Timing, Venue And How To Reach

The Delhi Tulip Festival 2025 is a vibrant celebration of spring, showcasing over 350,000 tulip bulbs in full bloom across the city. Organised by the New Delhi Municipal Council (NDMC), this annual event attracts visitors from around the world. The event was inaugurated by Delhi Lieutenant Governor VK Saxena and the Netherland's ambassador Marisa Gerards.

Event Details

Dates: February 7 to February 23, 2025

February 7 to February 23, 2025 Main Venue: Shanti Path, Chanakyapuri, New Delhi

Shanti Path, Chanakyapuri, New Delhi Entry: Free of charge

Highlights of the Festival

Vibrant Displays: The festival features a stunning array of tulips in various colours and species, creating a picturesque landscape. Notably, 325,000 bulbs were imported from the Netherlands, with an additional 15,000 cultivated in Palampur, Himachal Pradesh.

Cultural Significance: The event celebrates the Indo-Dutch friendship, said Ms Gerards as tulip is the national flower of the Netherlands.

Public Engagement: For the first time, approximately 100,000 potted tulips are available for sale to the public, allowing visitors to take home a piece of the festival. A single potted tulip is priced at Rs 89, while a pot containing three flowers is available for Rs 217.

Additional Attractions

Exhibitions: An exhibition has also been organised with informative boards displaying the history of tulips, their varieties, and the monuments around Shanti Path, enhancing the educational experience for visitors.

Other Locations: In addition to Shanti Path, tulips have been planted in various locations, including Delhi Development Authority (DDA) parks, Central Park at Connaught Place, the NDMC Convention Centre lawn, Lodhi Garden, Talkatora Garden, Sardar Patel Marg, Mandi House, Windsor Place, and numerous roundabouts, offering multiple viewing spots across the city.

Visitor Information

Timings: The festival is open daily from 10:00 AM to 6:00 PM.

Accessibility: Shanti Path and other venues are well-connected by public transport, making it convenient for visitors to attend.

The NDMC first planted tulip bulbs in 2017-18 as a trial to assess their seasonal suitability. Starting with 17,000 bulbs, the initiative has grown into an annual floral tradition in New Delhi, according to a statement.