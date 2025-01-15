"It's Clear...": Why Sheikh Hasina's Niece Tulip Siddiq Quit As UK Minister

UK anti-corruption minister and ousted Bangladesh prime minister Sheikh Hasina's niece Tulip Siddiq tendered her resignation amid growing calls, in a set back to Prime Minister Keir Starmer.

In her letter to the prime minister, Ms Siddiq wrote, "My family connections are a matter of public record, and when I became a Minister I provided the full details of my relationships and private interests to the Government. After extensive consultation with officials, I was advised to state in my declaration of interest that my aunt is the former Prime Minister of Bangladesh and to recuse myself from matters relating to Bangladesh to avoid any perception of a conflict of interest. I want to assure you that I acted and have continued to act with full transparency and on the advice of officials on these matters."

She emphasised her loyalty to the Labour government in the UK and its agenda of "national renewal and transformation".

An independent review has confirmed that I have not breached the Ministerial Code and there is no evidence to suggest I have acted improperly.



Nonetheless, to avoid distraction for the Government, I have resigned as City Minister.



Her departure came after Bangladesh interim government head Muhammad Yunus condemned the use of properties gifted to her and her family by the regime under Ms Hasina. Further, serious concerns were raised about Ms Siddiq's links to a graft case. This comes amid an ongoing embezzlement investigation against the previous regime in Bangladesh, as per New York Times.

Bangladesh's Anti-Corruption Commission latest investigation is into an alleged land grab of lucrative plots in a suburb of the capital Dhaka. Earlier, Hasina, Siddiq and other family members were targets of the commission's investigation into accusations of embezzlement of $5 billion connected to a Russian-funded nuclear power plant.

A Sunday Times investigation also revealed that Ms Siddiq spent years living in a London flat bought by an offshore company connected to two Bangladeshi businessmen. The flat was eventually transferred as a gift to a Bangladeshi lawyer with links to Hasina, her family and her ousted government, according to the newspaper. It also reported Siddiq and her family were given or used several other London properties bought by members or associates of the Awami League party.

Amid such allegations, calls for Ms Siddiq's resignation gained momentum. Conservative leader Kemi Badenoch accusing Starmer of appointing "his personal friend as anti-corruption minister" even though she has "accused herself of corruption."

Ms Hasina, however, after fleeing Bangladesh in August following a student-led uprising, has been living in India. She has defied extradition requests to face Bangladeshi charges, including of mass murder.