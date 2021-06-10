Delhi To Contact E-commerce Firms To Ensure Jabs To Delivery Persons

Delivery persons of e-commerce firms have been at the frontline during the pandemic. (Representational)

With new supplies of Covid vaccines coming in, Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia has asked the health department to get in touch with e-commerce firms to arrange for the vaccination of delivery agents on a priority basis.

Delivery persons of e-commerce firms such as Amazon, Flipkart, Zomato and Swiggy, among others, have been at the frontline ever since the pandemic began. With the surge in cases forcing governments to shut markets and restrict public movement, these agents have delivered food items, medicines and other essentials to the doorsteps. This has also put them and their families at the risk of contracting the infection.

The Deputy Chief Minister has said that a section of the national capital's population comprises such agents too and that they come into contact with several people daily while making deliveries.

He has said that Delhi has received fresh supplies of vaccine for the 18-44 years age group and has stepped up the immunisation exercise. The vaccination of this category should also be completed on priority, he said.

As per the vaccine bulletin issued today, the Delhi government currently has over 50,000 doses of Covaxin and over 1.24 lakh doses of Covishield for the 18-44 years age group. Last month, short supply of vaccines for this age group had forced the government to suspend the inoculation drive at several centres.

The national capital today reported 305 new Covid cases and 44 deaths today. While the number of active cases currently stands at 4,212, the positivity rate is now 0.41 per cent.

Following the dip in daily case counts, Delhi has started easing the Covid restrictions put in place during the surge in cases in April.