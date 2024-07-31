Delhi Teen Murders Infant Under 'Supernatural Influence', Detained: Cops

A teenager was detained for allegedly kidnapping and murdering an infant under "supernatural influence" in the Anand Parbat area of central Delhi, police said on Wednesday.

"On July 21, a case of kidnapping was registered at Anand Parbat police station. The complainant said that his one-year-old son had been kidnapped from their hut on July 20," Deputy Commissioner of Police (Central) M Harsha Vardhan said.

The infant's body was found in a toilet near the hut on July 21.

"The scene was inspected by crime and forensic teams, and an FIR was registered," he said.

CCTV camera footage was scanned and, on July 26, a juvenile was identified and he was arrested, the officer added.

During interrogation, the 17-year-old accused confessed to the crime. The motive is not clear but the juvenile said he was under "supernatural influence" when he committed the crime, Mr Vardhan said.

