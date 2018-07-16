As 2 Families Fought At Police Station, Delhi Teen Hung Herself

The girl also landed up at Delhi's Tilak Vihar police station around 2.30 am.

A 17-year-old girl allegedly hung herself inside a police station in Delhi on Sunday morning, hours after she walked in with an SOS that her family would beat her up for her friendship with a 21-year-old neighbour.

Two policemen have been suspended and two more shunted out over the suicide on their watch, a huge lapse. Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal once again target the ruling BJP at the centre, tweeting this morning: "...law and order in the capital of India is deteriorating by the day".

On Saturday, a fight broke out between the families of the girl and her friend at the neighbourhood in Tilak Vihar in west Delhi. The girl's brother, not finding her home, allegedly went to the neighbour's house and accused his family of hiding the teenager.

The police claim that after their team, responding to a call, went to the apartments of the two families, six to seven people were taken to hospital while some members of the two families were taken to the police station.

The girl also landed up at the police station around 2.30 am and told the police that she did not want to go home with her family.

An officer told the Press Trust of India that the police decided to send the teen to a Nari Niketan or woman's shelter and a woman constable was called.

While the two fighting families were still at the police station, a relative of the girl's male friend arrived and alleged that he had been thrashed. Around 30 people at the police station again started fighting and wrangling in front of policemen.

In the chaos, the girl allegedly locked herself in a room and hung herself using her 'chunni' (scarf).

"In the suicide matter, sub-inspector Parvesh Kaushik, in-charge of the Tilak Vihar outpost and woman constable Manmohan Kaur are sent to district line," said Vijay Kumar, Deputy Commissioner of Police.

"All failed to perform their duties properly due to which the girl found a chance and committed suicide," the officer said.

Last month too, the two families had fought and had gone to the police, but they had reached a compromise and had even submitted a letter sealing their pact.

The girl's family alleged that she had known the man for the last one and a half years and had eloped with him yesterday.

