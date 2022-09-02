Delhi Sisters, 6 And 8, Locked In Room, Thrashed With Pipe By Tutor

They said they were thrashed with a plastic pipe by the tuition teacher.

Two little girls were thrashed brutally allegedly by their tuition teacher for not completing homework in Delhi. The sisters, aged six and eight, were crying and had multiple bruises on their bodies when they returned home from the class on Wednesday, their father said.

One of them even fainted, he added. They told him that they were locked in a room and thrashed with a plastic pipe by the tuition teacher.

The tutor was arrested based on the statement of the complainant.

The horrific incident happened in Bhalswa Dairy in the north west part of the city.

The Delhi Commission for Women took note of the matter and issued a notice to the police earlier in the day.

"It is a horrific incident and the injuries suffered by the girls are very disturbing," said Swati Maliwal, the chairperson of Delhi Commission for Women.

"How can a teacher beat up these little girls so mercilessly? The matter should be investigated and the accused arrested." Strict action should be taken in the matter," she added.

The panel has also sought a copy of the First Information Report along with the status of the arrest of the accused. It has asked the Delhi Police to provide a detailed action taken report in the matter by September 6.