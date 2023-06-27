Delhi Sees Light Rainfall, Maximum Temperature Settles At 34.8 Degrees

Light to moderate rainfall was recorded in parts of Delhi. (Representational)

Light to moderate rainfall was recorded in parts of Delhi on Tuesday making the weather pleasant, with the maximum temperature settling at 34.8 degrees Celsius, two notches below normal.

An India Meteorological Department (IMD) official said the city received largely light rainfall at several places and moderate rainfall at a few locations like Mageshpuri (51 mm).

Rainfall in the category of 15.6-64.4 mm is referred to as moderate rainfall, he said.

In areas such as Najafgarh and Jaffarpur light rains were recorded over a period of time.

Light rainfall was recorded in parts of Delhi early in the day as well, and the minimum temperature had dropped to 24.5 degrees Celsius, three notches below normal.

The official said the city received 5.6 mm of rainfall from 8:30 am on Monday till 8:30 am on Tuesday.

The relative humidity stood at 94 per cent at 8:30 am and 79 per cent at 5:30 pm.

The weather office has forecast moderate rain late at night on Tuesday.

The IMD has forecast a generally cloudy sky with light rain and thundershowers on Wednesday.

The monsoon arrived in the national capital on Sunday, two days before its scheduled onset, bringing respite to Delhiites from the scorching heat.

