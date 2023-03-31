Delhi Sees Heavy Rain, Waterlogging In Several Areas

Nine flights were diverted from Delhi to Jaipur airport on Wednesday.

As the national capital witnessed heavy rainfall, several parts of Delhi saw waterlogging on Friday morning.

According to the weather forecast by Regional Weather Forecasting Centre (RWFC), "Light intensity rain/drizzle would occur over and adjoining areas of Yamunanagar, Kurukshetra, Karnal, Rajaund, Assandh, Safidon, Gohana, Rohtak, Mahendargarh, Rewari, Narnaul, Kosli, Bawal (Haryana) Saharanpur, Gangoh, Deoband, Nazibabad, Shamli."

Muzaffarnagar, Kandhla, Bijnaur, Khatauli, Sakoti Tanda, Chandpur, Daurala, Meerut, Kithor (U.P.) Sidhmukh and Kotputli (Rajasthan) light-intensity rain/drizzle will occur during the next 2 hours, as per RWFC New Delhi.

31/03/2023: 07:15 IST; Light intensity rain/drizzle would occur over and adjoining areas of Yamunanagar, Kurukshetra, Karnal, Rajaund, Assandh, Safidon, Gohana, Rohtak, Mahendargarh, Rewari, Narnaul, Kosli, Bawal (Haryana) Saharanpur, Gangoh, Deoband, Nazibabad, Shamli, — RWFC New Delhi (@RWFC_ND) March 31, 2023

Earlier on Thursday, rain coupled with thunderstorms lashed parts of the national capital.

On Wednesday evening, several parts of Delhi and NCR witnessed sudden rainfall accompanied by thunderstorms. In view of the poor weather conditions, nine flights were diverted from Delhi to Jaipur airport on Wednesday.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)