Delhi Records Maximum Temperature Of 35.8 Degrees Celsius: Weather Office

Delhiites saw a sunny day on Tuesday with the maximum temperature reaching 35.8 degrees Celsius, according to the India Meteorological Department.

The city recorded a low of 23.5 degrees Celsius, two notches above the season's average, the IMD's bulletin said.

The weather office predicted a partly cloudy sky for Wednesday with the maximum and minimum temperatures likely to settle around 35 and 22 degrees Celsius, respectively.

Kuldeep Srivastava, scientist and head of the Regional Meteorological Centre, told PTI, "The maximum temperature is expected to reach 38 degrees Celsius on April 18 and then drop to 34 degrees Celsius on April 19 due to the likelihood of light rain in the capital."

