Intense Rain In Delhi, Waterlogged Roads, Traffic Jams

Delhi rain: Traffic movement on Minto Bridge has been closed due to waterlogging

Heavy rain in Delhi and neighbouring areas on Saturday brought down the temperature but led to traffic jams and flooding in parts of the city.

As per India Meteorological Department (IMD), Delhi will witness "generally cloudy sky with moderate rain/thundershowers" today.

"Delhi (Safdargunj) reported 73.2 mm rain during 2.30am-5.30am of August 21," said the weather office, while the city recorded 11 mm rainfall till 5.30 pm Friday.

Taking to Twitter, the Delhi Traffic Police gave updates on waterlogged areas and the routes to be avoided.

Traffic movement on Minto Bridge has been closed due to waterlogging, said the traffic police.

Vehicular movement has also been affected at ITO due to waterlogging.

#WATCH | Delhi: Vehicular movement affected due to waterlogging in ITO area following rainfall in parts of the national capital pic.twitter.com/QZLxwWugG7 — ANI (@ANI) August 21, 2021

"Azad Market Underpass is closed due to 1.5 feet waterlogging," tweeted Delhi Traffic Police.

The movement of vehicles is also hit at Moolchand underpass due to waterlogging.

The pictures from Pragati Maidan, Lajpat Nagar and Jangpura areas also showed people wading through waterlogged roads.

#WATCH | Delhi: Roads waterlogged in Pragati Maidan area as the national capital continues to receive rainfall pic.twitter.com/UY1LsFUt0A — ANI (@ANI) August 21, 2021

The MeT department has issued an orange alert for Saturday and a yellow alert for Sunday. The department has issued green alert from August 23 to August 26.

The IMD uses four colour codes: Green means all is well while yellow indicates severely bad weather. It also suggests that the weather could change for the worse, causing disruption in day-to-day activities.

Orange alert is issued as a warning for extremely bad weather with the potential of disruption in commute with road and drain closures and interruption of power supply. Red is when extremely bad weather conditions are certainly going to disrupt travel and power and have significant risk to life.