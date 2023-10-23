Delhi Minister Jabs Officials As 'Very Poor' Air Quality Activates Curbs

Delhi's Air Quality Index has crossed the 300 mark and is in 'very poor' category

With the air quality in Delhi taking a turn for the worse, restrictions under the Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP) to check polluting activities came into force today. Delhi Environment Minister Gopal Rai chaired a meeting with officials from 28 departments today after the Air Quality Index in the national capital crossed the 300-mark.

Minister Rai also took a swipe at top officials in the national capital, many of whom did not attend the emergency meeting. The officials are probably not serious about the issue, he said.

According to the minister, the dip in air quality was the result of low wind speed and a drop in temperature. "There are 13 pollution hotspots in Delhi. Eight more locations clocked AQI higher than 300 today. Special teams will be deployed in these areas to identify the cause of pollution," he said.

Dust suppressants will be added to water sprinkled on trees and roads of the national capital, the minister said, adding that the anti-dust campaign in Delhi will be strengthened.

"Diesel generator steps being used in violation of rules will attract action," he said.

The minister said 91 congestion points had been identified and traffic officials asked to streamline vehicular movement in these areas.

With the AQI past the 300-mark and in the 'very poor' category, the second stage of GRAP is being implemented in Delhi. A further dip in air quality may lead to more restrictions, including curbs on vehicular movement and closure of schools and colleges.

Minister Rai told the media that top officials skipped the critical meeting today.

"We had invited secretaries of all the departments concerned, but they did not attend the meeting. Probably, pollution is not a primary issue for them. The officials who turned up were not up to date. I appeal to the Chief Secretary to ensure participation of officials," Mr Rai said.