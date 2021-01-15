Delhi Police Prohibit Flying Of UAVs, Paragliders Ahead Of Republic Day

Delhi Police has prohibited the flying of sub-conventional aerial platforms over Delhi.

The Delhi Police on Friday prohibited operation of "sub-conventional aerial platforms" including UAVs, paragliders and hot air balloons over the national capital from January 20 in view of Republic Day celebrations.

The order issued by Delhi Police Commissioner SN Shrivastava said the directive will come into force on January 20 and will remain for a period of 27 days up to February 15, both days inclusive, unless withdrawn earlier.

The order stated that certain criminal, anti-social elements or terrorists inimical to India may pose a threat to the safety of the general public, dignitaries and vital installations by the use of ''sub-conventional aerial platforms'' like para-gliders, para-motors, hang gliders, Unmanned Aerial Vehicles (UAVs), Unmanned Aircraft Systems (UASs) among others.

"Therefore, the Delhi Police has prohibited the flying of sub-conventional aerial platforms over Delhi on the occasion of Republic Day and doing so shall be punishable under section 188 of the Indian Penal Code," the order said.

The copies of the order should be affixed on the notice boards of the offices of all DCPs/Addl DCPs/ACPs, Tehsils, all police stations and offices of the all the municipal corporations, PWD, DDA and the Delhi Cantonment Board, it said.



