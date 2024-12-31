Advertisement
"VIP Lounge, Free Transport": Cops 'Invite' Drunk Drivers On New Year's Eve

Cops in key cities have made elaborate preparations to ensure a trouble-free New Year's Eve

Delhi Police cops will keep on eye on drunk drivers who hit streets after parties. (Representational)
New Delhi:

Ahead of New Year's Eve and a night of parties, Delhi Police have put out a humorous social media post to warn drunk drivers and troublemakers. The post says the capital's cops will hold a "Cell Block Party" for hooligans.

The post says this party's "opening performer" is breathalyser that would identify drunk drivers. Police, the post said, would provide "free transportation" to jail and a "VIP lounge" in the form of jail cells. Speed cameras are in place for the "cinematography" of this party. "If you spot someone who needs to party just dial 112 and let the good times roll," the post said, adding that the venue is the "nearest police station".

The caption read, "Who needs a countdown when you can count down the days until your release."

In neighbouring Noida too, cops are patrolling to review preparations. Owners of restaurants and pubs have been asked not to take bookings more than their capacity. In cases of drunk driving, the car would be seized besides a fine.

In Maximum City Mumbai, a large posse of police personnel will be on the street to manage traffic and identify troublemakers.

The cops will set up multiple checkpoints to identify drunk drivers and step up patrolling in crowded areas. Drunk drivers, troublemakers and those harassing women would face strict action. Joint Commissioner of Police Satyanarayan Choudhary said, "We are also looking at entry of illegal weapons into the city. Historysheeters are being monitored and preventive action is being taken if needed."

