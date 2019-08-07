Delhi Police Issues Traffic Advisory For Last Rites Of Sushma Swaraj

Ms Swaraj passed away at All India Institute Of Medical Science (AIIMS) after suffering a cardiac arrest on Tuesday night. She was 67.

Delhi | | Updated: August 07, 2019 14:51 IST
 Share
EMAIL
PRINT
COMMENTS
Delhi Police Issues Traffic Advisory For Last Rites Of Sushma Swaraj

Traffic will remain affected near Lodhi Road due to the cremation of Sushma Swaraj


New Delhi: 

The traffic will remain affected near Lodhi Road due to the cremation of former foreign minister Sushma Swaraj, police said today.

Ms Swaraj passed away at All India Institute Of Medical Science (AIIMS) after suffering a cardiac arrest on Tuesday night. She was 67.

The last rites of Ms Swaraj, who was the chief minister of Delhi from October-December 1998, will be held at Delhi's Lodhi Road crematorium later in the day.

Traffic on Lodhi Road, Lala Lajpat Rai Marg, near Neela Gumbad, Moolchand Flyover, Defence Colony Flyover, Lodhi Road Flyover and on adjoining roads will be affected from 2 pm to 5:30 pm, a senior police officer said. 



(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)


Get Breaking news, live coverage, and Latest News from India and around the world on NDTV.com. Catch all the Live TV action on NDTV 24x7 and NDTV India. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram for latest news and live news updates.

NDTV Beeps - your daily newsletter

Trending

................................ Advertisement ................................

................................ Advertisement ................................

Quick Links
Sushma SwarajArticle 370Sushma Swaraj DiesSushma Swaraj NewsKashmirFarooq AbdullahDhara 370PNR StatusLive TVAmazon SaleVivo S1Realme XNote 10

................................ Advertisement ................................