Delhi Police Head Constable Shoots Self With Service Pistol, Dies

A Delhi Police head constable died on Thursday after he shot himself with his service pistol inside Paharganj police station, officials said.

Head constable Devender, posted in jaguar team of Delhi Police's central district shot himself at 3.30 am, they said.

A suicide note has also been recovered in which Devender has stated that he took the extreme step due to personal reasons, a senior police officer said.

Proceedings under section 174 CrPC are being conducted. The post-mortem was conducted at the Lady Hardinge Medical College and his body has been sent to his native place in Haryana's Sonipat, the officer said.

(This story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Helplines Vandrevala Foundation for Mental Health 9999666555 or help@vandrevalafoundation.com TISS iCall 022-25521111 (Monday-Saturday: 8 am to 10 pm) (If you need support or know someone who does, please reach out to your nearest mental health specialist.)