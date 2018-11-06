Delhi Police Arrest 100 People After Busting Gambling Racket

The police said Rs 22 lakh cash and tokens worth Rs 1.83 crore have been seized from the accused.

Delhi | | Updated: November 06, 2018 18:33 IST
 Share
EMAIL
PRINT
COMMENTS
Delhi Police Arrest 100 People After Busting Gambling Racket

Delhi police recovered three walkie-talkies, five hookahs and 27 bottles of alcohol. (File)

New Delhi: 

Ahead of Diwali, 100 people have been arrested for their alleged involvement in a gambling racket that was busted in Vishal Enclave of west Delhi's Rajouri Garden, the police said today.

A raid was conducted on Monday night after the police received inputs.

The police said Rs 22 lakh cash and tokens worth Rs 1.83 crore have been seized from the accused.

Three walkie-talkies, five hookahs and 27 bottles of alcohol have also been recovered from their possession, a senior police officer said.

Further investigation is underway.

NDTV Beeps - your daily newsletter

Trending

Gambling racketDiwaliDelhi police

................................ Advertisement ................................

................................ Advertisement ................................

Quick Links
HOP LiveKarnataka By-election ResultsTamil NewsLive TVLive Cricket ScorePNR StatusTrain StatusEntertainment NewsDelhi Air PollutionThick Smog Sensex DownRanveer Singh US Elections

................................ Advertisement ................................