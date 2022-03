Delhi Accident: The pedestrian, 39, died on the spot has been identified by the police.

Chilling footage of a hit-and-run incident in Delhi's Janpath, in which a speeding car runs over a man and drives away emerged today.

Footage captured by CCTV cameras in the Central Delhi area shows the SUV speeding after which it runs over a pedestrian, thereby killing him on the spot.

The incident took place today morning.

The pedestrian, 39, has been identified by the police.

The driver of the car did not stop the car after the incident and is still missing, police said.