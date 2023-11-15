Blood-Soaked Body Found Inside Car In Delhi's Ghazipur, Probe On

The body of a man covered in blood was found in a car in East Delhi's Ghazipur village, Delhi police said on Wednesday.

Upon receiving the information, a police team reached the spot and took possession of the body.

The area was sealed off and a forensic team was called in at the spot to collect evidence.

"Police and forensic investigations are ongoing and more details are awaited," police said.

Following the incident, locals gathered at the scene.

The car, bearing a Uttar Pradesh vehicle registration mark, has been impounded, police said.

Ghazipur is situated on the Delhi-Uttar Pradesh border near Ghaziabad.

More details are awaited