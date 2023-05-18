Delhi Man Slits Roommate's Throat For 'Spying' On Him, Arrested: Cops

The weapon of the offence has been recovered, said police (Representational)

A 20-year-old man was arrested for allegedly killing a tailor by slitting his throat in east Delhi's Gandhi Nagar area, police said on Thursday.

The incident occurred late Wednesday night in Old Seelampur, they said.

The accused, Rohit, used a blade to slit the throat of Shivnath (22), they added.

Shivnath, a tailor, and Rohit were natives of the same village in Bihar's Sitamarhi district, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Shahdara) Rohit Meena said.

The accused was in a relationship with a girl whose family did not approve of their marriage due to the caste issue, Meena said.

Shivnath began living with Rohit in the same rented accommodation after he came to Delhi. However, Rohit suspected that he was sent by the girl's family to spy on him, so he killed him, the DCP added.

When other roommates heard a noise and saw the murder, they caught hold of Rohit and informed the landlord who later reported the incident to the police, he said.

The weapon of the offence has been recovered and further investigation is underway, police said.

