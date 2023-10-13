Delhi Man Kills Father Using Blade, Arrested While Trying To Cremate Body

A case of murder has been registered and the man has been arrested, police said.

A man who allegedly killed his father by slitting his throat in the national capital's Punjabi Bagh area was arrested after the crematorium official dialed police suspecting a murder, Delhi Police said on Friday.

Personnel from Punjabi Bagh Police Station reached the Paschim Puri cremation ground, whose incharge Sanjeev Chauhan stated that one Rinku Yadav from Village Madipur in Punjabi Bagh was there with the body of his father Satish Yadav for his last rites.

Chauhan said he noticed some surgical cuts on the neck and forearm of the body and hence made a call to the police control room.

Upon sustained questioning by Delhi Police, Rinku Yadav confessed that he had used a blade to slit his father's throat on Thursday morning.

According to Rinku his father was a habitual drinker and was causing trouble for the family.

A case of murder has been registered and Rinku has been arrested, police said.

Earlier this September, a retired Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) Assistant Commandant died in the national capital after being allegedly rammed into a wall by his son who was in an inebriated condition.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)