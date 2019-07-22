Delhi Man Gets Life For Rape Of Minor Daughter In 2015

The girl was 10 years old when she was raped by her father in 2015. (Representational)

A court in Delhi has sentenced a man to life imprisonment for raping his 10-year-old daughter. The man was convicted under the strict law against child sex abuse.

"The scenario is horrific and when this horrific offence comes to be committed by one's s own father, who for the child, is supposed to be a saviour and a protector, the resultant physical, mental and psychological damage is immeasurable and unfathomable," the court said.

The court also directed the Delhi State Legal Services Authority (DLSA) to pay Rs 5 lakh to the child, who is now 13-year-old.

The prosecution said that on December 8, 2015, when the girl returned from school she found her father at home while her mother was at work and her two younger brothers were in school. Her father asked her to take her meal and go to sleep. When she went to bed, the accused came to her and raped her. The next day, he raped her again.

This time, the girl narrated the entire incident to her mother when she returned from work. On December 11, 2015, the girl called the Women Helpline and an official came to her house and called the police. A complaint was registered and the man was arrested.

