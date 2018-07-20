Man Commits Suicide By Jumping In Front Of Metro Train In Delhi

Delhi Metro's Violet Line connects Kashmere Gate station in New Delhi with Escorts Mujesar in Faridabad.

A man allegedly committed suicide by jumping before a running Delhi Metro train on Friday, affecting services on the Violet Line briefly, officials said.

The man jumped on the tracks at the Jangpura metro station, disrupting services on the Central Secretariat-Faridabad section.

"A man allegedly jumped in front of an approaching train at Jangpura on Line-6 heading towards Badarpur around 1.56 p.m... (the body) being taken out from the train''s underframe. So, there will be a little delay on this section till the track is cleared," the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation said in a statement.