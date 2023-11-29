Delhi Lt Governor Clears Draft Plan For App-Based Cabs, Delivery Providers

The policy lays down a 2030 deadline for only electric cabs in national capital

Delhi is set to get a motor vehicle policy to regulate cab aggregators like Uber and Ola and food delivery services by Zomato and Swiggy, among others, after Lieutenant Governor VK Saxena cleared the plan.

Transport Minister Kailash Gahlot said the policy will be notified this evening. Earlier, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal had approved it.

The highlights of this policy include a 2030 deadline to have only electric vehicles as app-based cabs in the national capital. The policy provides for the operation of bike taxis, only if they are electric. The policy will apply to service providers with a fleet of over 25 vehicles.

The draft policy lists several requirements that cab aggregators must fulfil. These include cooperating with authorities in case of any incident and ensuring its driver partners have all necessary documents. The proposal also calls for "transparency" in terms of fare and its share to the driver partner. It also says the app must give the passenger the option to share her live location, something that Uber and Ola provide already.

The draft policy presses for a zero tolerance policy for use of drugs or alcohol and strict action in cases of violation.

The proposal does not specify any response to surge pricing, but says the fare "for providing on-demand service mobility shall comply with the order(s) of the Dept. of Transport, GNCTD, as may be notified from time to time".

For service providers using vehicles for delivery purposes, the policy lays down a set of requirements including valid documents, parking arrangements and conversion to an all-electric fleet by 2030.

E-commerce entities such as Amazon and Flipkart that own or operate vehicles for mobility or delivery services must also follow the draft policy.

The proposal also lays down the penalties for each form of violation. Operating vehicles without a valid licence can draw fines ranging from Rs 25,000 to Rs 1 lakh. Penalties also apply if the service providers fail to respond to complaints against the driver or vehicle within a stipulated time.

All cab aggregators and service providers are required to obtain a licence within 90 days of this policy being notified.