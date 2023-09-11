Delhi Man Stabs Wife To Death Over Suspicion Of Cheating, Arrested: Cops

36-year-old Sajid has been arrested, police said.

A man in northeast Delhi's Jafrabad stabbed his wife to death on Monday morning over suspicion that she was cheating on him, police said. The man, identified as Sajid, has been arrested.

The couple's 11-year-old daughter was also injured as she tried to save her mother from the attack.

Police said they received a call around 1:06 am that the 36-year-old man had stabbed his 32-year-old wife multiple times at their house. She was rushed to the nearby Guru Teg Bahadur Hospital, where the doctors declared her dead.

"Stab injuries were found on her neck, chest and left hand," the police said, adding that the knife used by the husband has been recovered.

Sajid ran a mobile repairing shop, but was presently unemployed, police said. Further investigation is going on.