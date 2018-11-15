Fashion Designer, Domestic Help Stabbed To Death In South Delhi Home

Fashion designer Mala Lakhani and servant Bahadur found dead in Delhi's Vasant Kunj Enclave. Three security guards have been arrested.

Delhi | Edited by | Updated: November 15, 2018 09:41 IST
 Share
EMAIL
PRINT
COMMENTS

The designer, Mala Lakhani, used to run a boutique in Green Park.

New Delhi: 

A 53-year-old fashion designer and her 50-year-old servant were found dead inside her plush Vasant Kunj Enclave home in Delhi this morning.

Police said the two were stabbed with knives late last night. They were found on the floor, blood pooled around them, when a police team arrived early Thursday. Three security guards have been arrested and are being investigated.

80l24oqs

Police outside fashion designer Mala Lakhani's home.

The designer, Mala Lakhani, used to run a boutique in Green Park.

"It was a friendly entry. Primary investigation suggests robbery as the house items were found scattered," said police officer Ajay Chaudhary.

NDTV Beeps - your daily newsletter

Trending

mala lakhanimurder in vasant kunjdelhi designer murdered

................................ Advertisement ................................

................................ Advertisement ................................

Quick Links
Rafale DealTamil NewsHOP LiveLive TVLive Cricket ScoreEntertainment NewsPNR StatusTrain StatusTennis ElbowMaruti Suzuki ErtigaAutomatic CarsAntibiotic AwarenessDiabetes DayNokia 8.1Cyclone Gaja

................................ Advertisement ................................