Fashion Designer, Domestic Help Stabbed To Death In South Delhi Home

The designer, Mala Lakhani, used to run a boutique in Green Park.

A 53-year-old fashion designer and her 50-year-old servant were found dead inside her plush Vasant Kunj Enclave home in Delhi this morning.

Police said the two were stabbed with knives late last night. They were found on the floor, blood pooled around them, when a police team arrived early Thursday. Three security guards have been arrested and are being investigated.

Police outside fashion designer Mala Lakhani's home.

The designer, Mala Lakhani, used to run a boutique in Green Park.

"It was a friendly entry. Primary investigation suggests robbery as the house items were found scattered," said police officer Ajay Chaudhary.