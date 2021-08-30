Fake Call Centre Offering Cheap Loans Busted In Delhi, 12 Arrested

Fake call centre: The accused used to ask for a certain amount as fee to execute the offer, police said.

The police have busted a fake call centre and arrested a 24-year-old man and 11 women for allegedly cheating people by offering them personal loans on low interest rates under a scheme, police said on Monday.

The accused defrauded people by offering cheap loans under a scheme named "Pradhan Mantri Loan Yojna", they said.

The mastermind has been identified as Deepak Saini, a resident of Nangloi in Delhi, they said.

On Saturday, police got information about the fake call centre that was operated from Rohini. They conducted a raid and found the man and some women engaged in tele-calling. They were arrested, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Rohini) Pranav Tayal said.

Enquiry revealed that the accused defrauded people on the pretext of offering personal loans at very low interest rates under "Pradhan Mantri Loan Yojana" scheme, the DCP said.

The accused made calls to people to offer them loans on lucrative interest rates. However, they would ask them to pay a certain amount as processing fee to execute the offer, police said.

Later, they would keep asking them to pay money on one pretext or the other. They have cheated people across India using this method, the police said.

The owner of the call centre is yet to be arrested, they said.

One laptop, 29 mobiles phones, a tablet and order book receipts among others were recovered from their possession, police added.

