Delhi Excise Policy: Court To Pass Order On Bail Plea Of Accused On Feb 16

The five accused are currently in judicial custody.

A city court will pronounce on February 16 its order on the bail applications of five accused persons in a Delhi excise policy-related money laundering case.

Special Judge M K Nagpal, who was scheduled to pass order on the applications moved by the accused persons, adjourned the matter considering there were fresh arrests in the case, and said the proceedings in that regard consumed considerable time.

"The order on bail applications of the accused is under dictation and will take some more time to complete as some fresh arrests have been made by the ED in this ECIR and also in connected case of CBI consuming considerable time in remand proceedings and some other court matters are also to be looked after," the judge said, while posting the matter for February 16.

The five accused are currently in judicial custody.

The court, meanwhile, sent the director of Chariot Productions Media Pvt Ltd, Rajesh Joshi, who is alleged to have run the AAP campaign during the 2022 Goa assembly polls, to ED's custody till February 13 for interrogation.

The court on Wednesday sent businessman Gautam Malhotra, the son of former SAD MLA and liquor baron Deep Malhotra, to the ED's custody in the case till February 15.

The ED, till now, has filed two prosecution complaints (ED's equivalent to chargesheet) in this case and has arrested a total of eight people.

The ED's money laundering case stems from a CBI FIR that alleged irregularities in the Delhi excise policy.

Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia and other excise officials of the government were named as accused in the CBI and the ED complaints.



(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)