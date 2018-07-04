Drunk Man Allegedly Kills Mother In Delhi's Pandav Nagar After Argument

The post-mortem report revealed that the woman had suffered multiple head injuries

A 23-year-old man in an inebriated state allegedly killed his 70-year-old mother following an argument. He has been arrested. The incident happened in East Delhi's Pandav Nagar area, the police said today.

On July 1, police received information that a woman was found dead in the area. Officials reached the spot and took her to a hospital where she was declared brought dead, a senior police official said.

The woman was identified as Renu Vashisht.

During investigation, it was revealed that the woman's elder son, Mohit Vashisht, had come to the house late in the night in an inebriated state and had an argument with his mother.

Following this, Mohit and his younger brother were questioned.

The post-mortem report revealed that the woman had suffered multiple head injuries and they were homicidal in nature. Accordingly, a case was registered, he said.

Initially, Mohit had claimed that his mother died of illness and since his father died around two weeks back, she was depressed.

However, upon sustained questioning he confessed that he killed his mother by smashing her head to the floor of the house in a fit of rage after an argument with her.

