To Escape Alleged Molestation By Soldier, Woman Locks Herself In Delhi-Bound Duronto Express Bathroom The woman, who was travelling alone from Kota to the capital city's Hazrat Nizamuddin station in a Duronto Express train, alleged that the army subedar tried to inappropriately touch her, police officials said.

5 Shares EMAIL PRINT The woman alleged that the accused army subedar was consuming liquor with his friends (Representational) New Delhi: A woman was allegedly molested by an Army official in a moving train on the way to Delhi from Rajasthan on Saturday, police said. The woman, who was travelling alone from Kota to the capital city's Hazrat Nizamuddin station in a Duronto Express train, alleged that the army subedar tried to inappropriately touch her, police officials said.



She alleged that the accused was consuming liquor with his friends and to save herself, she locked herself inside a toilet, police said.



After the train reached Delhi this morning, she lodged a complaint, the officials said.



The 48-year-old army official was then arrested, the police said.



The Delhi Police have briefed their counterparts in Kota about the incident.



A woman was allegedly molested by an Army official in a moving train on the way to Delhi from Rajasthan on Saturday, police said. The woman, who was travelling alone from Kota to the capital city's Hazrat Nizamuddin station in a Duronto Express train, alleged that the army subedar tried to inappropriately touch her, police officials said.She alleged that the accused was consuming liquor with his friends and to save herself, she locked herself inside a toilet, police said.After the train reached Delhi this morning, she lodged a complaint, the officials said. The 48-year-old army official was then arrested, the police said.The Delhi Police have briefed their counterparts in Kota about the incident. NDTV Beeps - your daily newsletter